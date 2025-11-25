The Detroit Lions survived a scare on Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants, fighting their way back from a double-digit deficit and seizing a 34-27 overtime victory at Ford Field in Detroit.

Thanks to the win, the Lions improved their record to 7-4 with a key divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers looming later this week on Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, the Giants' rough season continued, as they are now 2-10.

For the Lions, they aren't enjoying the kind of dominance that they displayed last season, which saw them win 15 of their 17 games until their campaign was halted with a stunning postseason loss to the Washington Commanders.

According to head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions are content with taking the hard road to victories compared to their easier path they had last season.

“You can say what you want about yesterday,” Campbell said via DetroitFootball.net. “At the end of the day, the best thing that happened was that we did complement each other. …It’s like you take it the way it comes, and you just try to improve along the way. And you just never know.

“I mean 15-2 felt great last year until you get booted right out,” Campbell said. “Then it’s like maybe we’ve got to go the hard road and just win. Let’s just win and find a way every week and grind it out.”

The Lions will kick off against the Packers at Ford Field on Thursday, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Dan Campbell recently took over play-calling duties

Campbell recently took over the play-calling duties from offensive coordinator John Morton this month after Detroit struggled to put together consistent performances.

Former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson departed to accept the head coaching position with the division rival Chicago Bears, and was replaced by Morton. While Morton isn't calling the offensive plays for now, he remains on the staff and has been spoken of positively by Campbell, who values his input.

Johnson wasn't the only coordinator the Lions lost during the offseason, as former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn accepted the head coaching position with the New York Jets.