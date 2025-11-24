The Detroit Lions survived a scare in Week 12 with a 34-27 win over the New York Giants. The Giants had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Lions scored 10 points in the final 11 minutes to send it into overtime. Then, Jahmyr Gibbs scored a walk-off 69-yard touchdown to give the Lions the victory in a huge sigh of relief.

It wasn't the prettiest game for Detroit, but it was still a win.

Lions star Aidan Hutchinson said there was a lot of “bad stuff” that happened, but he found a way to point out a silver lining.

“Absolutely, I think the fact we did all the bad stuff and let up all those plays, offense and defense, special teams, and still won the game? That’s really great,” Hutchinson said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “When you aren’t playing your best ball and you’re still winning football games, that’s the mark of a good team. We gotta build off that. It’s when adversity strikes, players coming through, making plays and getting us out of those games.”

“That’s what good football teams do,” Hutchinson said. “When the fire gets a little bit hot, your best players have to step up and make plays in those moments. No matter how tired or deep in the game it gets, it’s gotta be there. And we did that today; that’s why we won. We are super happy we got this one in. Now, we are going to move on and get ready for the Packers.”

At the end of the day, it is a win, and the Lions are now 7-4 as they prepare for a Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Green Bay Packers.