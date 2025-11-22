The Detroit Lions are getting a badly needed boost at cornerback, less than a year after Khalil Dorsey suffered a brutal tibia/fibula injury in a shootout loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The setback abruptly halted what had been an important rotational role in Aaron Glenn’s secondary and further strained a defense that was already being asked to survive weekly track meets.

Lions activated CB Khalil Dorsey and CB D.J. Reed from injured reserve, and both are expected to play Sunday versus the Giants, Adam Schefter reported on X.

For Detroit, it is a rare piece of good news on the injury front. Dorsey’s return marks the end of a long rehab from that gruesome leg fracture, and simply having him back in uniform is a win after the way he left Ford Field last season, carted off and taken straight to the hospital.

Now he has a chance to step back into a meaningful role on defense and special teams as the Lions try to steady themselves in the NFC race.

Reed’s activation is just as important. With multiple starters banged up at various points this season, Glenn has had to lean on depth corners and mix coverages to survive.

Getting two experienced defensive backs back in the same week gives Detroit more flexibility against a Giants offense that, while inconsistent, still has enough speed outside to punish blown assignments.

The secondary help arrives just as the Lions absorb another major blow on offense. Tight end Sam LaPorta recently underwent a back procedure and was placed on injured reserve, with head coach Dan Campbell acknowledging it is unlikely he returns this season.

In his absence, Detroit is turning to Brock Wright as the every-down tight end, trusting his versatility as a blocker, route runner, and special teamer to keep the offense on schedule.

Detroit enters the Giants matchup at 6-4 and sits third in the NFC North, needing to bank wins while key pieces slowly trickle back from long-term injuries. The simultaneous loss of LaPorta and return of Dorsey and Reed perfectly capture where this team is right now: patching holes, welcoming reinforcements, and trying to stay in the fight.