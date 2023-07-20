The Detroit Lions are making moves. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Lions have pulled the trigger on a trade with the New York Jets that will see Denzel Mims take his talents to Motor City.

It was NFL insider Connor Hughes of SNY who first broke the news on Twitter:

“BREAKING: The #Jets are trading Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions, sources tell @SNYtv,” Hughes wrote in his tweet.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network then followed up Hughes' report by indicating that the deal involves pick swaps between the two sides. The Lions will get New York's seventh-rounder in 2025, while the Jets will net a conditional sixth-round pick as part of the transaction.

In Mims, the Lions have just added a formidable weapon for star quarterback Jared Goff. Mims isn't exactly a star, but he adds depth to the wideout rotation in Detroit.

It is worth noting that the Jets announced on Wednesday that they intended to waive Mims' services. This may have been a last-ditch effort to try and strike a trade deal for their unwanted 25-year-old WR. The move clearly worked for New York as they had hoped with the Lions taking the bait. The Dallas Cowboys, among other teams, were also linked as a potential destination for Mims, but in the end, it was the Lions that prevailed.

Now that he's in Detroit, Mims will need to fight for his spot on the rotation against Josh Reynolds, Marvin Jones, and Kalif Raymond. The Lions will be without the suspended Jameson Williams for the first six weeks of the new season.