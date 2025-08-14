The Detroit Lions certainly look ready for the 2025 NFL season. Detroit already looks like they are in midseason form during this week's training camp practices. One Lions player in particular is gaining some praise from the national media after a great practice session on Wednesday.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz could not say enough good things about Lions Jameson Williams after visiting joint practices on Wednesday.

“Was in Detroit for #Dolphins v #Lions joint practice, and Jameson Williams is hitting a different level of electric,” Schultz wrote on Thursday. “Explosive speed, big-play ability — he was a constant problem. Everyone I spoke to (including two Miami coaches) had nothing but high praise for him.”

It is not surprising to hear that Williams dominated at the joint practices between the Lions and Dolphins on Wednesday.

Multiple reporters claimed that Wednesday's practices were incredibly lopsided in Detroit's favor. In fact, The Athletic's Colton Pouncy declared that “that was the most lopsided joint practice I've ever seen. Lions dominated both sides.

Jamo dominated in those practices, alongside the rest of the Lions. He also ended that practice by getting involved in a scuffle with frustrated Dolphins players.

Regardless, it is great to hear positive things about Williams from Lions training camp.

Jamo had a breakout campaign in 2024, hauling in 56 receptions for 1,001 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. It would be huge for Detroit if he took another leap forward.

“Jamo in for a monster year,” Schultz concluded.

Lions fans certainly hope so.

Lions receivers dominated joint practice with the Dolphins

Jamo is not the only Lions receiver being praised after Wednesday's joint practice.

Lions superstar Amon-Ra St. Brown was another player who dominated against the Dolphins defense. He received high praise from left tackle Taylor Decker in a recent interview.

“He embodies what our team is supposed to be about. He's incredible,” Decker said.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team called St. Brown “borderline unstoppable” on Wednesday.

St. Brown was just happy to play against a different defense for a change.

“It was a good day,” St. Brown said after practice. “Finally get to go against someone else, so that was a lot of fun. Just to go against someone else and compete was a lot of fun.”

He also took a moment to compliment his quarterback after the impressive practice session.

“I think (if) you give Jared protection, he's one of the best in the league,” St. Brown added, per the Detroit Free Press.

It will be exciting to see how Detroit follows up its impressive 2024 campaign later this fall.