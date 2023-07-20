The New England Patriots are coming off of a season with some silver linings but mostly disappointment. The team's projected depth chart for 2023 lists returning starter Mac Jones and a host of passing game targets including new addition JuJu Smith-Schuster.

New England just lost out on DeAndre Hopkins. While former stars Randy Moss and Julian Edelman tell great stories, they won't be around to help the team this season.

According to a recent rumor posted by NFL reporter Matt Lombardo, Bill Belichick may not be done finding targets for Jones and Bailey Zappe in the receiver room this season.

Mims was a second round pick out of Baylor in 2020. He caught 11 passes for 186 yards last season, although he did not score a touchdown with the Jets. At 6-foot-3, 206 pounds, Mims fits the profile of what the Patriots appear to be looking for in their new-look receiving corps. He could potentially add size and speed to the position, as he ran a blistering 4.38 at the combine out of college with the Bears.

The former Baylor star's best year so far may have been his rookie season. Mims caught 23 balls for 357 yards that season.

Jones quietly finished 18th in the NFL in passing last season, although most feel he has yet to live up to his billing as a former first round pick.

The Cowboys and Steelers are also rumored to have interest in Mims, who is still a member of the Jets for the time being. The Jets are reportedly trying to trade him, according to Lombardo.