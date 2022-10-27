Lions get mixed bag of Amon-Ra St. Brown, TJ Hockenson injury updates

The Detroit Lions have been ravaged by injury so far in the 2022 NFL season. On Wednesday, they received updates on two of their more important offensive weapons.

The Lions lost wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. They ruled him out with a concussion he sustained during the game. On Wednesday, the second-year pass catcher returned to practice, albeit in a limited capacity.

Concussions have received renewed scrutiny this season. Mainly due to how the Miami Dolphins handled their situation with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. That situation led to the NFL and NFLPA making changes to concussion protocol rules.

The Lions certainly hope St. Brown will be good to go for Week 8. He may be joined by running back D’Andre Swift, who made his return to the practice field as a full participant on Wednesday. Swift has missed the last three games with ankle and shoulder injuries.

On the flip side of things, the Lions received a brutal update on tight end TJ Hockenson. Hockenson did not participate in practice on Wednesday. He was held out due to a knee issue.

Hockenson has dealt with various injuries throughout the season but has not missed a game. Not only that, but the Iowa product has received a good amount of Detroit’s offensive snaps so far this season.

Hockenson was far from the only Lions player to miss practice due to injury on Wednesday. Among the biggest names to miss practice are wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) and guard Jonah Jackson (neck).

While the Lions are still banged up, it looks as if they will receive a boost with the returns of St. Brown and Swift. The Lions will need that boost as they take on Tagovailoa and the Dolphins at home on Sunday.