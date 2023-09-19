The Detroit Lions threw away a winnable game in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, suffering a 37-31 loss just a week after they opened their season with a wildly encouraging victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Even worse, their lead running back David Montgomery suffered an injury late in this game that could hold him out of their Week 3 action against the Atlanta Falcons.

Montgomery was forced to leave the Lions' loss late with an injury to his thigh, and while it is not as serious of an injury as it initially seemed, it looks like the talented running back could be forced to miss some time. While Jahmyr Gibbs is more than capable of holding down the fort in his absence, the Lions opted to promote former New York Jets running back Zonovan Knight from their practice squad to the 53-man roster with Montgomery seemingly set to miss some time.

Knight was waived from a crowded Jets backfield at the end of August before quickly latching on with Detroit's practice squad, and it seems like a shrewd move from the Lions. Knight had a decent rookie season with New York when he was called upon to replace Breece Hall (85 CAR, 300 YDS, 1 TD, 13 REC, 100 YDS), but with Hall returning from a torn ACL, and Dalvin Cook being signed, there was simply no room for Knight.

Montgomery has handled most of the work out of Detroit's backfield to this point, and while Gibbs will take over most of his work, having Knight as another option behind Craig Reynolds is a good idea for the Lions. Knight may not see a ton of work with Detroit, but he is likely thrilled to have found his way onto their 53-man roster.