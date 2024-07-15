Calvin Johnson is getting honored, finally. For the longest time, the star wide receiver was synonymous with the Detroit Lions (even if Johnson never quite felt the same). Johnson, nicknames “Megatron” due to his inhuman capabilities, is among the greatest wide receivers of all-time. Now, the Lions are officially recognizing Calvin Johnson by bestowing a rare honor to the star.

The Lions announced that Calvin Johnson will be induction into the “Pride of Lions”, the team's Ring of Honor. The ceremony will be held during halftime of their September 30 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Johnson, a Hall of Famers, was informed about this as a surprise during one of his charity events. Detroit president Rod Wood released this statement on the team's official website.

“We are thrilled to add Calvin Johnson Jr. to the Pride of the Lions,” said Detroit Lions President and CEO, Rod Wood. “His commitment on the field and to the city of Detroit are legendary and this is a well-deserved honor. We are proud that he will be forever memorialized inside Ford Field and as a Detroit Lion.”

Johnson will join a group of 20 Lions legends, all of which have contributed to the team's history in some way. Notable additions are running back Barry Sanders, recent inductee Lomas Brown, Herman Moore, and countless others. Johnson currently holds the single-season record for most receiving yards with 1,964 in 2012. Even with a 17th game added to the season, no player has been able to touch this record.

Johnson also has three All-Pro nods, six Pro Bowl appearances, is a member of the 2010s All-Decade team, and was the receiving leader in three separate seasons. The Lions wide receiver is quite easily the best receiver in franchise history, and he's now being honored accordingly.

Johnson's storied Lions career

Johnson had an amazing partner-in-crime as well during his playing years for the Lions. Matthew Stafford's arrival in 2009 gave Johnson a teammate who knew how to utilize him properly. The Johnson-Stafford connection terrorized the league, as Stafford would throw balls only Johnson could get to with pinpoint accuracy. The star duo carried Detroit for years.

However, success never quite followed Johnson and Stafford in the postseason. Despite making the playoffs multiple times, Detroit was unable to get a postseason win in the Megatron era. Further complicating Johnson's legacy with the Lions was his rather messy breakup. His retirement in 2016 came with some bitterness due to how Detroit handled his decision. For the longest time, Johnson did his best to distance himself from the team.

Over the last few years, though, Johnson has quite clearly moved past Detroit's transgressions to him. During the Lions' magical 2023 run, Megatron was seen multiple times supporting his former team. He was also present to witness Detroit win their first playoff game in decades after knocking out Stafford's Los Angeles Rams. It seems like Johnson has forgiven the team for what he perceived as a disrespectful move.

After going all the way to the NFC Championship Game, the Lions are now on the hunt for the Lombardi trophy. Will Johnson's induction to the Pride give the team some extra motivation?