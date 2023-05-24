Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Calvin Johnson’s relationship with the Detroit Lions has been strained since the franchise reclaimed $1.6 million of the signing bonus in his contract after he retired from the NFL, but Lions chief operating officer Mike Disner has reached out in an attempt to repair the relationship, and Johnson detailed how that process is going.

“Really at the end of the day, I told him, ‘Just find a way to rectify the situation. I’m not saying you have to put that money back in my pocket right now, but I would love to find a solution,'” Calvin Johnson said, via Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. “I’m not going to say he’s going out of his way, but he’s working to find a solution.”

Details on the situation are not known, but it is certainly a good sign that Johnson and Mike Disner are in communication on fixing the situation. Johnson commented on whether he would want to visit training camp at some point this year.

“As long as things are trending in the right direction, I want to be out there,” Johnson said, via Rogers. “I know I have tools, I know I have stuff I can give that can help better their games, and I want to give it. I want to be able to give it to them because it doesn’t do me any good holding that inside.”

Johnson visited Lions OTAs, and the team posted a short clip of him and head coach Dan Campbell embracing on Twitter.

Johnson said he is looking forward to potentially being at training camp to help Dan Campbell and the team.

“I look forward to those days,” Johnson said, via Rogers. “I look forward to getting out there this year, actually, and helping this team in any form or fashion I can.”

For Lions fans, the news of the franchise starting to mend its relationship with one of their all-time greats is something they have been waiting years to hear.