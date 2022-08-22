Lions practice has bizarre twist that only ‘Hard Knocks’ can explain

The Detroit Lions are one of the most entertaining “Hard Knocks” teams in recent memory, thanks to a fun collection of players and coaches.

According to Detroit Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers, the Lions’ practice on Monday was missing one of those key ingredients: the coaching staff.

In this bizarre but totally real practice, Lions players led the entire practice while Detroit head coach Dan Campbell observed the practice in silence.

More will be explained on Tuesday’s edition of “Hard Knocks,” but it’s too bad we’ll be without the playful banter between assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Not to mention, Campbell remarking about shorts that “accentuate the but cheeks.”

Since taking over as head coach, Campbell has tried to change the culture in the Lions’ locker room. He’s a player-friendly coach, and trusting his players to run a practice is evidence of that.

Is it a bit that we’ll happily consume on the next episode of the HBO documentary? Or was it some, ahem, interesting way to make the players accountable and feel like they have ownership over their play while potentially rendering Campbell and his staff obsolete? We’ll surely find out Tuesday on HBO and/or HBO Max.

The Lions, presumably with their coaching staff on the sidelines, will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in both teams’ final preseason game of the 2022 campaign on Sunday, Aug. 28. Detroit kicks off its season on Sunday, Sept. 11, at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.