Lions shuffle around Jared Goff backups after 53-man roster cuts

The Detroit Lions appear to be unhappy with their quarterback depth chart heading into the 2022 season. As such, they are shaking things up behind their starter Jared Goff in the aftermath of yesterday’s roster cuts.

After releasing third-string QB Tim Boyle yesterday afternoon, reports have come out that the team has also decided to cut Goff’s backup in David Blough. This is a fairly surprising move, as it looked like Blough was in the clear despite some uneven play during preseason action. Instead, he will be hoping to latch on with Detroit’s practice squad or another team’s 53-man roster.

The morning-after, Hard-Knocks-style cut: Lions released QB David Blough, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

The reason the Lions felt OK with cutting Blough is because they are reportedly going to sign Nate Sudfeld as his replacement. Sudfeld was cut by the San Francisco 49ers yesterday afternoon, as it wasn’t necessary for San Fran to hold onto him once Jimmy Garoppolo decided to restructure his contract to stick around for the upcoming season. Now Sudfeld appears set to be the next guy up for Detroit if something were to happen to Goff.

The #Lions are expected to sign former #49ers backup QB Nate Sudfeld, source said. They had discussions about trading for him, now land him as a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2022

It’s interesting to see the Lions move on from David Blough considering the fact he’s spent the past three seasons with the team. Blough may have struggled throughout training camp, but he understands Detroit’s offensive system better than a new guy like Sudfeld.

After spending all of camp with the 49ers, Sudfeld is going to have to come in and quickly learn the Lions offensive system before the start of the season. It’s not a ridiculous ask for Sudfeld, but the Lions are clearly banking on Goff staying healthy to start the season. Otherwise, Sudfeld may end up getting thrown into the fire too soon, and the results could be ugly.