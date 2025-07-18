The Detroit Lions have bolstered their offensive line depth by signing second-round pick Tate Ratledge, the final member of their 2025 draft class. Ratledge officially signed his rookie contract on Thursday, a four-year deal worth $7.652 million, including a $2.21 million signing bonus, per OverTheCap.com.

Ratledge, selected as No. 57 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, was one of several second-rounders across the league to delay signing due to ongoing negotiations around contract guarantees.

The standoff was triggered by the Houston Texans’ unprecedented move to give Jayden Higgins a fully guaranteed contract, a move mirrored by the Cleveland Browns for Carson Schwesinger.

Prior to these developments, full guarantees for second-round picks were virtually unheard of. Ratledge’s full guarantee details remain undisclosed, but his signing brings the Lions’ entire 2025 draft class under contract just ahead of training camp.

The Georgia standout played primarily right guard during his collegiate career, helping the Bulldogs capture two national titles. He earned a 74.4 overall offensive grade and a 74.7 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

But despite his guard background, Ratledge is being groomed as a potential replacement at center following Frank Ragnow’s retirement. Ragnow, a two-time second-team All-Pro, retired after seven seasons, opening up a crucial position along Detroit’s offensive front.

Article Continues Below

Lions offensive line coach and run game coordinator Hank Fraley stressed that Ratledge is currently undergoing cross-training to handle snaps at center.

“He’s an interior player, that’s where I envision him playing,” Fraley said. “More interior, center’s not as natural to him yet, so you definitely are gonna tend to give him more reps at that, snapping the ball to make it more comfortable. I see him helping us definitely interior, I know the young man, getting to know him now more after rookie minicamp and prior to that.”

If Ratledge does not claim the center role, he is expected to compete for a starting guard spot. Graham Glasgow, who played left guard in 2024, has shifted to right guard during OTAs and also has center experience. Meanwhile, 2024 sixth-rounder Christian Mahogany is another candidate at left guard after filling in at both guard spots last season.

The Lions traded up three spots to secure Ratledge, signaling their strong belief in his potential impact. Ratledge was a consensus top interior lineman entering the 2025 draft and brings versatility and championship pedigree. After a Lisfranc injury ended his 2021 season early, he returned to start 14 games in 2022 and play a crucial role in Georgia’s postseason run.