The Detroit Lions suffered another injury blow at training camp on Monday, with tight end Shane Zylstra going down with a reportedly serious knee injury.

Zylstra is expected to miss six months or more after a low hit to his right leg. It will potentially rule him out for the season as he will likely need surgery and serious rehab, per Ian Rapoport. It is an all too common event in training camp to lose an exciting talent for the year, and they will hope he can be back with the team soon.

The Lions have been having an interesting camp so far, with a lot of eyes on them and their media hype train. Head coach Dan Campbell and his QB Jared Goff have tried to slow it down until they earn it, but fans are blowing the excitement up after years of struggles and disappointment.

The loss of Zylstra adds to the offensive troubles, with top-flight WR Jameson Williams already suspended for the first six games of the season due to a gambling violation with the league. Williams also made waves for punching a teammate during practice, and drawing unwanted attention ahead of his scheduled punishment.

Zylstra gained national attention after a three touchdown performance in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers. The 26-year-old was expected to a serious weapon for Goff in his third season, and will be sorely missed if the injury proves as serious as anticipated.

The Lions are still favored to win their division for the first time in decades, holding +140 odds to bring home the NFC North Crown. They will be pursued by the Minnesota Vikings at +270, and trailed further back by the Packers and Bears at +400 each per FanDuel Sportsbook.