While Jameson Williams is facing a six-game suspension to begin the season, he is still able to participate in Detroit Lions training camp. However, Williams has been struggling to find his footing and let his emotions show during Monday's practice.

Williams reportedly threw a punch at DB Starling Thomas after the undrafted free agent forced an incompletion, via Arye Pulli of The Sports Place. The pair were reportedly trash talking after the play. Furthermore, the punch came after Williams reportedly struggled all training session and dropped a pair of passes.

As for the punch itself, Williams chalked it up to the spirit of competition. Speaking to reporters after the fact, Williams cleared the air claimed there was no ongoing beef between himself and Thomas, via Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit.

“It's just football,” Williams said.

Early into training camp, when the summer heat blistering down, it's common to see teammates both verbally and physically sparring. While both parties play on the same team, training camp adds a new element to the competition. Both players might have Lions across their jersey, but one guy is one defense and the other is on offense. Only one can win.

Because of that, it's hard to imagine Williams or Thomas facing any sort of true repercussion for their fight. However, Detroit might not like seeing Williams in the middle of an altercation with his suspension coming up. Williams will miss the first six games of the year for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

For all his potential, Detroit just needs Jameson Williams on the field. The Lions will look for the wide receiver to turn things around in training camp and look to avoid any more blow ups moving forward.