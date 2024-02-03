Penei Sewell stands by the decisions that Dan Campbell made in the NFC Championship.

The Detroit Lions saw their season come to a close last weekend when they lost on the road against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. It's hard to be too upset if you're the Lions as this was the best season that they have had in 30+ years, but the way that they lost was about as tough as it gets. Detroit had a 24-7 lead at halftime and it looked they were going to the Super Bowl. However, things unraveled extremely quickly in the second half.

If the Lions completed a pass on a 4th down about halfway through the third quarter, they are likely playing in the Super Bowl next weekend. Instead, the perfect pass was dropped, and then what should've been an interception for Detroit one the next possession turned into a huge play for the 49ers to set up a touchdown.

On the next drive for the Lions, they lost a fumble on the very first play. San Francisco immediately punched it in, and all of a sudden, the game was tied. Lions head coach Dan Campbell passed up another field goal try to go for it on fourth down later in the game, and that one failed as well. The 49ers went on to win the game, 34-31.

A lot of people have been questioning Dan Campbell's decision making since the game ended. Had the Lions kicked two field goals instead of going for it, the result of the game could have been different. Lions star offensive lineman Penei Sewell is standing with his coach, however.

“I don't agree with any criticism towards Coach. I've got his back until the end,” Penei Sewell said, according to an article from ESPN. “If he tells me to jump off a cliff with him, I'm right next to him. I'm so serious. So, whatever he says, whatever he calls, we've just got to execute. So, that's on us really. That's my guy.”

Sewell has been a great addition to the team ever since he joined the Lions, and he had another impressive season this year. He has grown a lot since coming to the NFL.

“I'm just more comfortable with everything and I've experienced more at the end of the day,” Sewell said. “And the game is slower and that's pretty much it.”

This season didn't end the way the Lions wanted, but the future is very bright. Detroit was expecting to lose at least one of their coordinators this offseason, but both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn will be coming back. The Lions should be back in the mix next season.

“It's family really,” Sewell added. “Those two guys coming back, it kind of solidifies that and it just speaks to it. It's on for real. We all love them. Every new year going in, there's always another level to tap into, and I feel like there's no limit and we've just got to go attack it like that.”

With everything that the Lions have coming back next year, it could be a special season in Detroit.