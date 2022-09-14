Lions’ Super Bowl era curse could end soon

The Detroit Lions could see a recent Super Bowl curse end in Week 2 when they play the Washington Commanders.

As things currently stand, the Lions have been underdogs in betting odds for 24 straight games now. That is the longest of such streak for the team in the Super Bowl era–a curse that has been present since November 2020.

However, there is a possibility that they head to Sunday’s game against the Commanders as the favorites this time around. According to ESPN, they are 2 1/2-point favorites in the showdown.

Of course that is only if the betting odds hold until the match. The Commanders did win their opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and considering the Lions’ history, there’s a good chance that the streak survives.

Still, it will be interesting to see how things will pan out for the Lions. Odds are just numbers after all, and at the end of the day, it doesn’t really dictate who will win and lose. Detroit recorded a fine showing in their season-opening 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, with Jared Goff throwing for two touchdowns and Jamaal Williams rushing for another two in a failed comeback bid.

If the Lions can replicate that performance when they host the visiting Commanders at Ford Field, then they definitely have a good chance to win–betting favorites or not.

Should the Lions end up as favorites in Week 2, the New York Giants would have the longest active streak as an underdog (currently at 15). But it is worth mentioning they are also going to their next game as the favorites (for now at least).