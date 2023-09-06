The wait is almost over, NFL fans. The 2023 regular season begins on Thursday as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in perhaps the most intriguing week one matchup. For the Chiefs, it's normal to be under the spotlight and be part of a big game like the season kickoff game, but for the Lions, it's somewhat unfamiliar territory. Detroit is historically a team that has struggled, but after a terrific finish to the 2022 campaign, the Lions are expected to have a good season this year. Detroit won eight of their last 10 games last season after starting 1-6, and finished 9-8, barely missing the playoffs. Now, they open the season in a massive matchup with the opportunity to prove that they are a contender. Unfortunately for the Lions, however, one defensive player will not be available in the big week one clash against the Chiefs.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will not play for the Lions on Thursday night against the Chiefs in Kansas City, according to a tweet from Tom Pelissero. Moseley is a second string CB and this will be his first season with the Lions. Moseley has been in the NFL since 2018 and has spent every season with the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, he will not be making his debut for the Lions on Thursday as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Injury trouble is affecting the Chiefs as well. Star tight end Travis Kelce recently got injured in practice and is currently questionable for the game. That would be a big blow for the Chiefs, and it is certainly disappointing for the Lions to not have Emmanuel Moseley. It will be interesting to see how injuries affect what should be a fantastic game.