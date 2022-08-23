The Lions plan for Jameson Williams as he recovers from torn ACL

The Detroit Lions have high hopes for their offense heading into the 2022 season. After struggling to open the 2021 season, they finally found some consistency with Jared Goff under center to close out the campaign. Replicating that consistency over a full 17 game season is going to be key if Detroit intends on improving from last season.

One new face who figures to play a big role in the Lions offensive success is 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams. Williams was one of the top wide receivers in the 2022 draft class, and Detroit wasted no time snagging him up with the 12th pick in the draft. Williams has a ton of upside, and could end up becoming a game-changing offensive weapon for the Lions.

Unfortunately, Williams isn’t going to be ready for the start of the 2022 season. Williams has been working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in the National Championship Game last season with Alabama, and has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list all throughout training camp. The Lions moved Williams to the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list today, confirming that he won’t be ready to go for the start of the season.

The #Lions are moving rookie WR Jameson Williams to the Reserve/NFI list today, per source. This was always the plan for Williams, the first-round pick who suffered a torn ACL in January’s national championship game. The hope is he’ll be ready to play around midseason. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 23, 2022

The Lions suspected for quite some time that Williams wouldn’t be ready for the start of the season, and they finally confirmed as much by placing him on the reserve list. This was done to create a roster spot with cuts looming, so it basically allows Detroit to keep an extra player while Williams rehabs.

This isn’t a shocking move, but it is a bit of a blow to Detroit’s offense. Williams has the potential to be a top-end talent in the league, and being without him will be tough. He could provide a midseason spark if his recovery goes according to schedule, and the Lions will be anxiously awaiting his return to the field.