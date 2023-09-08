The Detroit Lions did not waste time announcing to the world that they are indeed a team to watch out for in the 2023 NFL season. And they did that by taking down no other than the reigning and defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night, 21-20.

As expected, X (formerly Twitter) is seeing a flood of reactions from Lions supporters– and football fans in general — to that thrilling upset victory over the Chiefs.

“The Lions went from no primetime games and constantly being disrespected, to a win over the REIGNING SUPER BOWL CHAMPS IN A PRIMETIME SEASON OPENER. Celebrate this Detroit Fans, YOU DESERVE IT. Dan Campbell and the Lions answered the bell and SHOULD BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY,” said former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Pat McAfee also had the following to say: “Congrats to the BRAND NEW LIONS. HUGE win on opening night. The Lions culture is so fucking sweet. Sophisticated Meatheads all over the place. Hellllll yeah.. The NFL is BACK”

The Detroit Lions are 9-2 over their last 11 games. pic.twitter.com/oJvTDBDlEk — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 8, 2023

Picking up right where we left off#OnePride pic.twitter.com/AHieAfvnUX — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2023

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff went 22 of 35 for 253 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions, while running back David Montgomery had a solid debut in Detroit threads, rushing for 74 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Montgomery averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, but his touchdown with a little over seven minutes left in regulation gave the Lions the lead for good, as Detroit's defense took care of business the rest of the way.

With a long rest ahead and boosted morale, the Lions will look to go 2-0 in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit's home opener.