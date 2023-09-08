The Detroit Lions are still doing well as they go toe-to-toe against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs. Detroit had struggled to keep their offense started but they eventually got the first touchdown of the game. All of it came in an impressive play call by Dan Campbell who used both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff. This even extended St. Brown's insane reception lead over Justin Jefferson.

Dan Campbell's NFL season start with the Lions looked well. He called for a reception route on 3rd & 6 which allowed for a spectacular throw from Jared Goff. Amon-Ra St. Brown got away from Chiefs' Bryan Cook as he caught the 1.7-yard pass. He ran all the way into the end zone to start their season off right with a nine-yard touchdown.

The lethality of this play call made it look like the Chiefs' secondary was sleeping. This added to Amon-Ra St. Brown's receptions on crossing routes. The Lions' weapon has been leading the NFL in those specific types of routes by having 46 catches, per Next Gen Stats. St. Brown's insane feat also makes him tower over Justin Jefferson and other wide receivers in the league.

Jared Goff & Amon-Ra St. Brown (9-yd TD) On 3rd & 6, St. Brown ran a crossing route against single-high man coverage, creating just enough separation from #6 Bryan Cook (1.7 yards when the pass arrived). Since entering the league in 2021, St. Brown leads the NFL in receptions… pic.twitter.com/UqoZsuTA0D — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 8, 2023

There is still a lot of time on the clock. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City are surely going to make a run such that they get back in the game. But, the Lions may have found an insanely good play call that will terrorize their opponents for the whole season. Will they top this feat off with a win?