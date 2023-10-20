The Detroit Lions are hoping for a sixth victory of the season against the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland on Sunday, and it won't be easy. The Lions have now become the hunted, even despite Coach Dan Campbell's inferrence that they will show up on other team's front porches if they even so much as think of hunting them.

The 2023-2024 Lions are enjoying their time in the spotlight so far. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recently decided to troll the Chicago Bears with a hilarious roast of his brother Equanimeous. Campbell's team got a key injury update regarding its running backs situation that will have Lions fans smiling.

Lions' Hot Start Puts Them in Historic Territory

On Thursday night it was revealed that the Lions franchise had done something that now stands as a record, and it hasn't been done since 1993 when Herman Moore, Wayne Fontes, and Barry Sanders roamed the sidelines at the Pontiac Silverdome.

It's been 30 years since the Detroit Lions have had the best record in the NFL this late into a season 😳 They enter Week 7 with a record of 5-1. pic.twitter.com/U1JHqw7lIY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 20, 2023

Jared Goff, Others Lead the Way

The Lions have been led by former Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff, who has put up world class numbers over his last 16 starts. If Goff can continue his torrid pace, the Lions may have what it takes for a deep run into the NFC Playoffs and perhaps a Super Bowl appearance.

St. Brown leads the team with 50 receptions for 455 yards despite not being at full strength for much of the season. Josh Reynolds has stepped up at the other starting receiver spot for Campbell and the Lions while a running back-by-committee approach has helped to offset the difficult health situations of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in the team's offensive backfield.

With rookie Sam LaPorta dominating from his tight end position, the Lions' offense is just getting started, a welcome development considering the defense has improved by leaps and bounds under coordinator Aaron Glenn this season as well.