Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown never shies away from an opportunity to troll the NFC North rival Chicago Bears. The Lions currently sit at an NFC North best 5-1, while the Bears sit at a measly 1-5, and St. Brown recently roasted his brother Equanimeous, who happens to play for the Bears.

The two recently appeared on The 33rd Team podcast together and were discussing the state of various teams around the league when the hilarious moment occurred.

“The Titans are not bad,” said Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“They're not bad, but they're not, like…” shrugged Equanimeous in response.

“As a Chicago Bear, you can't really say anyone's bad,” said Amon-Ra.

“We're not great either,” replied a smug Equanimeous. “But I can say other people are bad, too. They're just like us, you know?”

To say that the Chicago Bears have been bad this year would be a large understatement. Although Chicago recently got into the win column with a surprisingly dominant road win over the Washington Commanders, the team has still otherwise looked dismal on the 2023 campaign, with their most recent loss occurring at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions, meanwhile, have had an upstart year, capitalizing on their strong end to the 2022 season by starting out 5-1, including four wins in a row.

As divisional opponents, the Lions and Bears play against one another twice each year. The first of those two matchups in 2023 will take place on November 19 in Detroit, while the second will occur on December 10 in Chicago.