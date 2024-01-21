These are a MUST HAVE for all the Lions' diehards.

It took 32 years for the Detroit Lions to win their first playoff game since 1992 and the entire city of is in a complete buzz right now with their squad facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round. Along with the Lions' recent success, Nike will release one of its most classic sneakers in a perfect Detroit Lions colorway. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Detroit Lions have played with one thing in mind this season: Grit. They've taken on the identity of the city they represent and their hard work is finally paying off, much like the rebirth of the city of Detroit.

Nike often releases colorways of sneakers that take on the schemes of popular sports teams and this release comes at a great time for the Lions' current playoff run. Donning blue and steel grey hues, this Air Max 90 would look clean at any Lions game.

The classic model will return in a primarily white and steel grey uppers, reminiscent of the silver hits in the Lions' white jerseys and their all-grey ensembles as well. The hallmark will feature hits of the iconic Honolulu Blue and the shoe will be finished with a black Nike logo. They look like a perfect match alongside both the Lions' home and away jerseys, making these a must-cop for all Detroit faithful.

While there's no official release date set for these, expect them to hit shelves in the coming weeks, possibly sometime in February 2024. The Lions are currently playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and all of Detroit will be hoping to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

The shoes will come with a price tag of $130 and should be available in full family sizing. They'll be available on Nike SNKRS app and Nike retailers everywhere. With Nike releasing these and fans immediately drawing comparison to an NFL team, it'd be interesting to see if they come out with future releases for other popular teams. We've seen it in the past with several models, so be on the lookout for your favorite team's colorway.

