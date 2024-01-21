CJ Gardner-Johnson intercepted Baker Mayfield early in the Lions playoff matchup with the Buccaneers, and he pulled off a savage move after his big play.

The Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are battling for a spot in the NFC Championship Game currently, and the Lions got a bit of help from their defense early on when CJ Gardner-Johnson picked off a tipped pass from Baker Mayfield. After trash-talking Mayfield earlier in the week, Gardner-Johnson backed up his talk by pulling off a savage move after his big play.

The Lions jumped out to an early 10-3 lead, and they opened the scoring with a field goal after Gardner-Johnson intercepted Mayfield on the Bucs first drive of the game. As if that wasn't bad enough for Mayfield, Gardner-Johnson immediately gave him the ball back after bumping into him on the sideline, which is a pretty bold move from the veteran defensive back.

CJ Gardner-Johnson threw shade at Baker Mayfield in the buildup to this game by saying that if the Buccaneers had a good quarterback, they would be a much better group, insinuating that Mayfield is not good enough to lead them to the promised land. Mayfield responded by saying that Gardner-Johnson clearly has no idea what he's talking about, because one of the wide receivers he mentioned in Russell Gage hadn't even played for them this season.

Gardner-Johnson has never been one to back down from his opponent, and after pulling off a big play against Mayfield, he made sure to rub it in his face. So far, Detroit is in control so far against Tampa Bay, and if Gardner-Johnson and their secondary can continue to make big plays, they will end up beating the Buccaneers and advancing to the next round of the playoffs.