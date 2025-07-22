While Detroit Lions fans are likely hyped for the upcoming season, looking to further improve as they compete for a hopeful championship, there are still a couple of loose ends to take care of first. There is a contract situation the Lions need to handle, as it deals with linebacker Alex Anzalone, who didn't hold back when speaking about the situation with the team.

Anzalone has been with Detroit for the last four seasons and has been a key piece of the defense as a team leader, which is why he would he's “disappointed” with the process, according to ESPN. Tuesday would be his first time speaking to the media about the contract negotiations, which he calls “weird” and not from his side.

“I'm disappointed. I'll just say that. I'm disappointed,” Anzalone said Tuesday of his contract negotiation.

“For sure,” Anzalone continued about the productive time with the team. “This is a weird situation and wasn't on my end or my agent's end.”

Anzalone didn't go into full detail about the discussions between Detroit and his representation, but feels he is underpaid and expressed outright how he wants to be on the team for the rest of his NFL career.

“I want to retire a Lion. I want that opportunity,” Anzalone said. “That's how I feel…I put so much into my time here and being a four-time captain and my teammates and the city and just living here,” Anzalone said. “You could list all the reasons, but it's just important to me. I feel like I love this place, and I want that opportunity.”

Lions' Alex Anzalone currently not practicing

With the Lions having some pressure heading into the 2025 season, fans are waiting to see if Anzalone and the team will come to an agreement on a contract before the Week 1 opener. ESPN would report that though Anzalone is not practicing with the team due to the cnotract negotiations, he also does have a hamstring injury, leading Detroit head coach Dan Campbell to believe it doesn't have anything to do with the situation.

“On Sunday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he refused to believe that Anzalone not practicing is a part of a ‘hold-in' situation due to contractual issues,” Eric Woodyard wrote. “And there is a chance that Anzalone could potentially return to the practice field without a new deal, but his intentions are clear as he looks to help Detroit win a Super Bowl.”

At any rate, the Lions are looking to further improve after finishing with an NFC North-winning 15-2 record, they would be eliminated by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. Detroit opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Green Bay Packers.