That's how you celebrate!

The Detroit Lions and their fans had quite a Sunday night. It was historic, even.

For the first time since 1992, the Lions scored a win in the playoffs, as they scored a 23-22 victory at home over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card game. Everyone from the Lions has earned the right to celebrate. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes did that by getting absolutely hyped while inside the elevator.

Lions GM Brad Holmes Awesome moment captured by @MarkPearsonTV VIDEO pic.twitter.com/208VbVdNd2 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 15, 2024

The Lions concluded the 2023 NFL regular season on top of the NFC North division with a 12-5 record, which was already an astounding accomplishment on its own for the franchise. But Holmes and the Lions want more. He did not assume the Lions GM role in 2021 with just the vision of winning the division or making the playoffs. It's always been about winning the Super Bowl and bringing an NFL championship parade to Detroit.

The Lions keep on elevating under Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell

In his first season as Lions GM, Detroit went just 3-13 but the team took a big leap in 2022 and showed much promise when they put together a 9-8 record. In 2023, the Lions showed they're ready to seriously contend for the Vince Lombardi Trophy that is now just a few wins away from the franchise.

Up ahead for the Lions is an NFC Divisional Round matchup against the winner of the Wild Card showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles. In any case, Detroit will have a home-field advantage in the next round at Ford Field.

The job is far from done for the Lions. However, no one should be admonishing the team and its fans for celebrating a win in the Wild Card round. This is a franchise that endured so many disappointments for decades — including a winless season in 2008 — that the win against the Rams must have felt like winning the Super Bowl for some of Detroit's fans. It meant more than just a playoff win. Perhaps, Holmes' screams and the tears of the Lions' fans after the Rams game best encapsulate the range of emotions Detroit nation is going through at the moment.