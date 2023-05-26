Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Detroit Lions are trying to toe the line between competing today and preparing for the future. Jared Goff looked excellent from them last season, sure. However, Detroit is keeping their options open by drafting Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker. As Hooker recovers from his ACL injury, the QB talked about his growth during the rehab period and the emotions he’ll feel when he returns to the field.

Lions’ Hendon Hooker: “I think one thing that I know for sure is that physically and mentally I’ve become a lot stronger through this process. But we don’t know when the day will come where I’m 100%. But when it does come, it’ll be a heartfelt moment for me, I know for sure, because of how much I miss the game and how much I miss competing.”

Hooker tore his ACL during his final season in Tennessee. Despite the injury, the Volunteers QB’s excellent play for one of the top offenses still made him a valuable pick. The Lions took him in the third round, potentially as a backup for Jared Goff and heir to the QB throne.

The Lions are being hyped up as one of the better teams in the NFL next season. There’s some merit to the hype: they did end the season on a hot streak, and very nearly made the playoffs if not for the Seahawks’ overtime win. Even then, Detroit went and eliminated the Packers in Week 18 too. With the Vikings and Packers due for a regression, the stage is set for Detroit’s takeover.

Will this finally be the year that they break their playoff win drought? It’s been more than three decades since Detroit saw a playoff win. We’ll see if Jared Goff and co. can break out of their shell this season.