The Detroit Lions were dominated at home by the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round back in January. This was a massively disappointing loss as Detroit had Super Bowl ambitions. Despite the loss, the Lions are not losing sight of their ultimate goal. And running back David Montgomery believes this is the year his team does it.

Detroit has come close over the last couple seasons. In the 2023 season, they went all the way to the NFC Championship Game. In fact, they had a 24-7 halftime lead over the San Francisco 49ers before losing the game. Coming close is something the team has been proud of. However, there comes a time when close just isn't enough anymore.

“We're tired of just being close. It’s cool to be close at first, but you don’t want to be comfortable with being close all the time. That’s not what you want to be known for. So this is the year for us, the Year of the Reckoning, the year that we choose we need to finish,” the Lions running back said, via 97.1 The Ticket's Will Burchfield.

David Montgomery, Lions hungry entering 2025

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs untouched into the end zone for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at Ford Field.
Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Lions have a young team ready to make some noise. Their postseason success to this point is a point of pride. But without a championship to show for their efforts, the team remains hungry for more as the 2025 NFL season draws near.

“This is probably the hungriest that I have been because I feel like a lot of people kind of forget that I'm here in the offense, too,” said Montgomery, via ESPN's Eric Woodyard. “So, I'm not here to prove anybody wrong. I'm here to prove myself right and be the best teammate that I can be. But I've definitely got a big chip on my shoulder.”

Detroit fans won't have to wait too long to see this team in action. The Lions kickoff the preseason on July 31 when they face the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

