The Detroit Lions selected one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in this year’s draft in Hendon Hooker. Lions head coach Dan Campbell appeared on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long and revealed Detroit’s plans for Hooker for his rookie season.

“This really is just a redshirt year for him. He’s got to get this leg right first; then he’ll learn under Jared [Goff] and let’s see what happens, you know,” Campbell said. “If he can eventually become your [backup], or maybe down the road later on it’s more than that. But it’s going to be a long time.”

Hooker is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in his final college game last November. He was a Heisman Trophy candidate until the injury, throwing for over 3,100 passing yards with an exceptional 27 to 2 touchdown to interception ratio in 11 games.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hooker was rumored to be a first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft but slipped to the third round where the Lions grabbed him. The 25-year-old is one of the oldest signal-callers to be drafted, but Campbell said that the Lions saw Hooker’s age as a positive.

“We all kind of liked the fact that he was older. I think you want your quarterback to be a little bit more mature. They’ve got a lot on their plate,” Campbell said.

All signs indicate that the Lions like Jared Goff as their quarterback for the foreseeable future, which allows them to be cautious and patient with Hendon Hooker as he adapts to the NFL.