The Detroit Lions have lost a lot this offseason, and a lot of people are wondering if the team's window to win a Super Bowl has closed. The Lions finished with a 14-2 record in the regular season last year, and they earned the top seed in the NFC. However, by the time the playoffs rolled around, Detroit's defense was completely depleted because of injuries, and they couldn't stop Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Can they get back in position to win it all this season?

Detroit lost good talent on the field, but the most notable departure was offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is now the head coach of the Chicago Bears. That is a big loss, and he won't be easy to replace.

“We've covered both sides of this coin now, right? Mina got to the heart of how they're going to have to replace players, and Hawk talked about how they're going to have to replace coaches,” Field Yates said during NFL Live. “So you look at it in the aggregate, and this team just has a lot of gap filling to do this off season, this training camp is going to be very influential, because you're talking about basically multiple levels of the defense, a significant portion of the interior of the offensive line, and, of course, the coaching staff.”

Replicating last year's regular season won't be easy, especially with the daunting schedule that the Lions have this year. However, Field Yates believes that Detroit has what it takes to be a Super Bowl contender once again, and Dan Campbell is a big reason why.

“I do believe, that there is certainly a pathway for this team to remain amongst the very best in the NFC,” Yates continued. “I'm going to bet on the Detroit Lions being excellent again this season, but until we see it, there is an element of the unknown that this team is going to have to prove to us early on. The most important point though, I do think here for this team is the head coach, Dan Campbell, is still in place, and the roster is amongst the very best. GM Brad Holmes has totally reshaped it in his relatively brief tenure in Detroit.”

The Lions lost both coordinators, but Dan Campbell is the head coach that helped completely rebuild this franchise. He is still here, and he is determined to get this Lions team back into the playoffs.