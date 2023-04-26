If you don’t think that Hendon Hooker, a 25 year-old quarterback coming off a torn ACL, is worth a first round pick in the NFL Draft, prepare to have your mind blown. I dare you to watch this poorly shot video of Hendon Hooker slowly taking three steps backwards and then throwing a football to a guy running routes against air. All of the Hendon Hooker haters and doubters are literally crying and throwing up at the revelation that Hooker “feels great to be moving around again” and is relearning the most basic part of quarterbacking mere days ahead of the NFL Draft. The Hendon Hooker hype train is chugging along at a terrifying, unfathomable speed.

While the quarterback class in the 2023 NFL Draft was originally thought to be headlined by four consensus top prospects, Hooker has gained momentum later in the draft process and butted his way into consideration at the top of the draft. At this point, it would be a minor surprise if Hooker isn’t picked in the first round. Last year, Hooker exploded at Tennessee, keying one of the nation’s best offenses before tearing his ACL in late November—in 11 games, he threw for 3135 yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions while adding another 401 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and could’ve won the Heisman as well, if not for his injury and Tennessee’s late season slide.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Still, Hooker is mostly considered to be a tier below the NFL Draft’s top quarterbacks. At 25 years old, he’d be one of the oldest rookie quarterbacks to ever be drafted—outside of famous bust Brandon Weeden, Hooker would be the oldest quarterback to ever be taken in the first round. Similarly, the offense at Tennessee isn’t so translatable to the NFL, built around concepts and spacings that aren’t practical or even possible at the next level. And he’s coming off a major knee injury. Despite his talent and production, there are very real obstacles that could prevent Hendon Hooker from living up to his draft slot, no matter how many videos he posts on Twitter.