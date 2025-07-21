The Detroit Lions know the importance of staying healthy during the 2025 NFL season. Detroit's incredible 2024 campaign was cut short because of multiple defensive injuries. Thankfully, the Lions got some positive injury news after getting a scare about one defensive player on Sunday.

Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. left Sunday's training camp practice with a chest injury. But it appears that the injury is not serious.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night that Rakestraw's injury is believed to be a chest contusion. This suggests it will not be a long-term injury.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell seemed to confirm that theory on Monday. Campbell said that Rakestraw will miss just a few days with his chest injury, per Rapoport.

This is great news for Detroit as they can use all the depth they can get on defense.

The Lions drafted Rakestraw in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Rakestraw's rookie season was derailed by injuries, forcing him to spend more of his time on special teams.

Earlier this offseason, Campbell noted that the team plans to use Rakestraw as a backup at outside cornerback. During his rookie season, the Lions tried to use him as a nickel cornerback.

Hopefully Rakestraw can stay healthy for the rest of training camp after his chest injury.

Lions lose Levi Onwuzurike for 2025 NFL season after offseason ACL surgery

Rakestraw's chest injury was not the only important piece of news out of Allen Park on Sunday.

Dan Campbell also announced that DT Levi Onwuzurike will miss the entire 2025 NFL season after having ACL surgery earlier this offseason.

Injuries have haunted Onwuzurike throughout his entire NFL career. Onwuzurike reaggravated a back injury he suffered in college before the 2022 NFL season. That back injury forced him to miss the entire 2022 season, and some of the 2023 season as well.

Onwuzurike also suffered a hamstring injury in 2024, but was still able to play in 16 games. In fact, it looked like Onwuzurike's career was headed in the right direction after playing so well in 2024.

He played well enough to earn a one-year contract worth $5.5 million during free agency.

Now it is fair to wonder about Onwuzurike's future in Detroit, as well as his NFL career in general.

The Lions already have a few defensive tackles (Alim McNeill, Mekhi Wingo) who will miss some time in 2025.

As such, it would not be surprising to see Detroit add a few more bodies at some point during training camp.