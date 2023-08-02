Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said it will be “huge” for the team to give wide receiver Jameson Williams reps in preseason games ahead of a six-game suspension. Via the Lions' ‘X' page:

“We're going to douse him with a ton of game reps,” Campbell said. “He needs that, as he does practice.”

Williams, who was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, will serve the suspension for violating the league's gambling policy. He figures to be an important part of Detroit's offense, which ranked No. 5 in points per game (26.6) in 2022, once he returns.

Campbell believes Williams will buy into his reps in the preseason and work hard before his return.

“The more reps he gets… the more consecutive practices and reps he can put together, he'll just grow,” Campbell said. “I really believe that. And I do believe he wants it.

“He'll grind through this, and let's see where we can go with it.”

Williams played in the Lions' final six games of the 2022 season after he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in the College Football National Championship with Alabama. He had just one reception for 41 yards in Detroit's 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings Dec. 11.

Williams, who is 22 years old, was a first-team All-American with the Crimson Tide in 2021. He totaled 1,572 yards (19.9 yards per receptions) and 15 touchdowns, all of which led the SEC.

He played his first two collegiate seasons at Ohio State. Williams, who prepped at Saint Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep, was a four-star prospect in high school by the 247Sports Composite, rated as the No. 13 wide receiver in the country.

The Lions play the New York Giants in their first preseason game Aug. 11.