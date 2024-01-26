Lions' Zach Ertz is working hard to play vs 49ers

In November of 2023, Zach Ertz was losing significant playing time to Arizona Cardinals breakout tight end Trey McBride and ultimately requested his release at the end of the month. Now, he could be taking the field for the Detroit Lions in Sunday's NFC Championship Game with a chance to win his second Super Bowl ring a realistic possibility.

The only obstacle standing in the way of Ertz playing against the San Francisco 49ers is time. The three-time Pro Bowl TE signed with the Lions at the beginning of the week after backup Brock Wright suffered a forearm injury in the playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ertz is doing everything he can to cram the playbook into his brain ahead of kickoff.

“He's hopeful the crash course helps him get elevated from the practice squad for the NFC title game but no word on that yet,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday. Detroit will be able to lean on rookie starter and Second-Team All-Pro Sam LaPorta (off injury report) but having a veteran with big-game experience could prove invaluable.



While the Lions have already left their stamp on the 2023-24 season, a Super Bowl appearance would be indescribably special for the franchise and its remarkably patient fans. The team will need every possible advantage on the road versus the loaded 49ers. Zach Ertz may be well past his prime, but he is rested and capable of snagging a pivotal reception or two.

With the Detroit Lions' gloomy past often looming large, it would be quite poetic if a former champion walks on and helps them reach their first-ever Super Bowl.