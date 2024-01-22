With a Super Bowl appearance in their sights, the Lions are bolstering their depleted tight end position by signing ex-Cardinals TE Zach Ertz.

The Detroit Lions are going all in now. After reaching the NFC Championship Game, they can almost taste the championship. They lost one of their key weapons in tight end Brock Wright during the Divisional Round. However, they wasted no time in signing a replacement. The Lions have signed former Cardinals and Eagles TE Zach Ertz in hopes of getting him ready for the NFC Championship Game, per Tom Pelissero.

“Detroit lost No. 2 tight end Brock Wright to a forearm injury Sunday. Now they add Ertz, who reunites with his former TEs coach from Arizona, Steve Heiden, and should be able to get up to speed quickly.”

The Lions' top tight end this season has been Sam LaPorta, the rookie out of Iowa. LaPorta is a constant contributor to the offense, and he's been one of Jared Goff's top options. However, Detroit has also found success switching it up with Brock Wright at times. He isn't on the same level as LaPorta, but he allows the rookie to remain fresh (especially as he deals with a nagging injury).

Ertz, who played the last few years in Arizona, started his career as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Ertz quickly cemented himself as one of the better tight ends in the league. He was never the top guy in his position, but he was pretty damn solid and helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl in 2017. The Lions aren't getting Ertz in his prime, but they have faith that he can be a solid piece for them in the playoffs.

The Lions are looking to make history for themselves. Once the laughingstock of the NFL, Detroit is now closing in on their first Super Bowl in ages. Can Ertz bring the same Philly magic from 2017 to the Lions?