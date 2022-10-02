Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams got more than seven million views on his now-viral touchdown celebration in their Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. This was after the 27-year-old channeled his inner Hingle McCringleberry as he hilariously busted out the three-pump hip thrust after scoring a TD.

As enjoyable as it may have seemed, Williams won’t be laughing too hard now that he’s been slapped with a hefty fine by the league for unsportsmanlike conduct. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Lions RB’s actions just cost him a whopping $13,261:

The NFL fined #Lions RB Jamaal Williams $13,261 for excessive sexiness — I mean, unsportsmanlike conduct — on his touchdown dance last week. That's $3,315.25 per pump. pic.twitter.com/W5FZJdcIem — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2022

For those that haven’t seen the now-viral video clip, here it is for your viewing pleasure:

Jamaal Williams got flagged for the Hingle McCringleberry celly 😭 (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/92e0O4ne5k — Overtime (@overtime) September 25, 2022

If you don’t know who Hingle McCringleberry is, I suggest that you do a quick YouTube search right at this moment. This fictional character was brought to life by the comedy genius of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, collectively known as Key & Peele. This pair has come out with more than a few highly-popular comedy sketches and fictional characters, but Hingle is definitely one of their biggest hits — especially in NFL circles.

For his part, Williams was penalized for his rather controversial celebration during the game, and to add insult to injury, the Lions running back will now need to dig into his pockets to cover the fine. He clearly isn’t happy about all this:

“It’s not even thrusting. It’s more like a wave,” Williams said after the game. “… I’ve been getting away with it for all these years but now they want to bust me for it. I was pissed. I was sad and disappointed in myself because I gave the team a penalty.”

It sounds like Williams isn’t going to be busting this particular celly out again anytime soon.