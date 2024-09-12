Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams may have suffered an ankle injury after a breakout Week 1 game versus the Los Angeles Rams, which they won 26-20. In the overtime victory, Williams had five receptions, 121 receiving yards, a 13-yard carry, and one touchdown, including a scintillating 52-yard touchdown off a bomb from Jared Goff early in the third quarter. However, the Lions listed the wideout as a limited participant during Wednesday practice.

Likewise, the receiver was the only player designated as limited for the week's first practice session, per a report from Myles Simmons of NBC's Pro Football Talk. Still, Lions fans can nurse some hope as the team has not announced whether this ankle injury will cause Jameson Williams to miss games.

Lions injuries

Besides Williams, offensive tackle Panai Sewell also did not join Lions practice due to an ankle injury, though he clarified that he sat out for precautionary measures. Other Lions players who sat out Wednesday's practice include defensive lineman Marcus Davenport (groin), and two safeties Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and Kerby Joseph (hamstring).

Williams may have banged up his ankle during a first play, though he still finished out the game with a breakout performance. However, as the adrenaline wore off, the ankle presumably began hurting, prompting the wideout to limit his practice time.

While the Lions are preparing to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Week 2 of the NFL season, they will also try to lessen the strain on their third-year WR. After all, the team shouldn't want to risk further injury to their promising receiver after such a thrilling opening performance.

Coach Dan Campbell also expressed belief in his young WR.

“He showed up,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “I mean, that was a big game to be able to catch some of these and go through it. And the best part of it was he didn't even play his best ball. There's still so much to clean up, but it also shows the work that he's put in, and he is improving, and he's an improved player, and he wants it, and he keeps working on it. And he just–he keeps taking these steps.”

Good news as Williams has dealt with an ACL injury and a gambling suspension in his first two seasons. Fans should hope that his injury is nothing too serious and he can play in Week 2.