The Detroit Lions are just a couple days away from getting their playoff run started as they will take on the Washington Commanders this Saturday. The Lions won the NFC North for the second year in a row, and they earned the one seed in the NFC. There are a lot of people that have stepped up to make this happen, and one of those guys is wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Jameson Williams put together a breakout season this year as he played in 15 games and hauled in 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns. He has battled a lot of adversity throughout his career, but he is finding a way to pull through.

“I've got a lot of pride in him, man,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Williams, according to a post from Kory Woods. “He's one of those guys, man I love that kid. He's had to endure a lot – and look, some of it his own doing. And he knows that. That's what I appreciate about him. It took him a minute to buy into what we were doing. He can be a little hardheaded, and that's also why you love him. That's why I love him. But man, he's learned along the way, and he's growing.”

Williams hasn't been perfect since coming to Detroit, and he'll be the first to tell you that. He was suspended for six games last year because of violating the league gambling policy, and he was once again suspended this year for two games for violating the league's Performance-Enhancing Drug policy. However, he has also shown a lot of growth since coming to the Lions.

“Honestly, the best thing he's done is this: when he finally dropped the armor and endeared himself to his teammates, he became part of the team,” Campbell said. “That happened last year. Toward the end of last year, you could start to feel it. It's only gotten better and better. With every one of these moments, he's grown. He's learning from it. And I love where he's at-I really do. I'm proud of him.”

Williams made it very clear that he was caught off guard when violating the PED policy, and it sounded like there was no bad intent in that situation. He missed his two games, and then he returned to the field and continued to be an elite downfield threat for this explosive Lions offense.

Lions fans have been excited about Jameson Williams since day one, and this season, he finally blossomed into the elite WR that Detroit knew he could be. It was clear during the past two seasons that he had a lot of potential, and that potential was on full display this season.

Now, Williams and the Lions are getting ready for the postseason, and he made some big plays on the big stage last year. The Lions are hoping to see more of the same this weekend against the Commanders.

The Lions and Commanders will kick off from Ford Field in Detroit at 8:00 ET on Saturday night, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Lions are currently favored by 9.5 points.