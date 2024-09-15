After sustaining a Week 1 injury, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams received some great news ahead of his Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 23-year-old will play despite suffering an ankle injury in Week 1, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Williams went off in Week 1 with his biggest game by posting five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

It's been a tumultuous start to Williams' career in overcoming an ACL tear and a gambling suspension to begin last season.

Head coach Dan Campbell had measured words of praise for Williams' career-best game.

“He showed up,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “I mean, that was a big game to be able to catch some of these and go through it. And the best part of it was he didn't even play his best ball. There's still so much to clean up, but it also shows the work that he's put in, and he is improving, and he's an improved player, and he wants it, and he keeps working on it. And he just–he keeps taking these steps.”

Williams and the Lions could be in for a battle in Week 2. This will be a rematch of the Lions' divisional playoff win against the Bucs last year. Detroit won that game, 31-23.

Jameson Williams' added dimension to the Lions offense

The Lions are blessed with Amon-Ra St Brown, a do-it-all possession receiver in the mold of Hines Ward. Jahmyr Gibbs is a three-down talent who excels both as a runner and receiver. David Montgomery is a handful between the tackles. They also have Sam LaPorta, a big-bodied red zone threat who is lights-out over the middle.

What Jameson Williams can do for the Lions is take the top off defenses. Blessed with next-level speed, Williams' deep speed can clear out huge swaths of the field where the rest of their playmakers can take advantage.

After a disappointing Week 1 for St Brown and LaPorta, the Lions still have plenty to prove, even if only to themselves.

Before the season even began, St Brown spoke about his motivations via Lions reporter Eric Woodyard.

“It's a new year. Everything is reset. This is a what have you done for me lately type of league,” Brown said. “Right now, I'm at the bottom. I've got to restart, I've got to do it again. That's what motivates me.

“Last year was last year, it's a whole new year. I got to put it together again,” Brown said. “It's easy to put one or two years together. But to do it five, six, seven years that's really what separates you. That's my motivation, trying to do it again.”

LaPorta gained 45 yards on four catches while St Brown only gained 13 yards on three receptions. They can both bounce back against the Bucs on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 p.m. EST.