The Detroit Lions have had an admirable start to the 2024 season. Detroit has amassed an NFC North-best record of 5-1 under the leadership of multiple stout contributors. One of the team's offensive weapons, third-year wide receiver Jameson Williams, has received a notable status update for a reported league policy violation.

Williams is facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances (PES) policy, per sources in communication with ESPN's Lions Reporter Eric Woodyard.

Williams commented on the news, saying he was “disappointed” with the suspension but said he has no choice but to “take it to the chin,” per Woodyard.

“I’m in good spirits just ready to get back with my brothers ASAP soon as possible,” Williams added.

The NFL's move to suspend Williams comes over a year after he faced a gambling-related suspension from the league. He was initially suspended for six games for betting on college football in early 2023 and served the four games. However, due to a policy change, he was later reinstated.

The Lions will do all they can to keep their offense well in Jameson Williams' absence. Through his first five games of 2024, Williams amassed 361 yards and three touchdowns on 17 receptions.

In early October, Williams set high goals for himself amid his strong start to the 2024 season.

“I want to be at the top of everything. I just want to have the most yards and touchdowns — that would be my personal goals,” Williams told Eric Woodyard. “It don't matter about catches because I know what I'm gonna do when I get the ball.”

His momentum will come to a halt with the NFL's decision. The Lions will take on their Tennessee Titans and Green Packers matchups in Weeks 7 and 8 without Williams. Still, once he returns, he could have a chance to continue contributing for Detroit.