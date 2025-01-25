Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams took two losses in a span of a week. One involved the Washington Commanders ending the Lions' season, the other involved his bank account on Saturday.

Williams coughed up $25,325 by the league, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. The wideout landed into league trouble with his second quarter touchdown run. Williams scored on a 61-yard left end run. Pelissero called it a “PG-13 rated” end zone dance Williams made.

Williams, however, got fined for unsportsmanlike conduct after pulling off his wild TD celebration. Williams never returned to the end zone after that trick play.

He and the Lions eventually took a 45-31 upset at the hands of the Commanders — knocking Detroit out of the playoffs. They now have to watch Washington take on the Philadelphia Eagles with the NFC Championship on the line.

Is Jameson Williams heading into crucial offseason with Lions?

Williams has to open his wallet and pay more than $25,000. He busted out a Marshawn Lynch themed TD celebration in November — which led to a $19.7 million league fine. But there's another monetary figure attached to him that'll become a topic this offseason.

The No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft is now entering the fourth season of his rookie deal. He originally signed a four-year contract that paid him $17.4 million. He endured a slow start to his career — only catching 25 total passes in his first two seasons and scoring three touchdowns.

But, Williams proved he can add an explosive element to the Lions' offense. The former Alabama star delivered his finest season yet. Williams caught 58 catches, racked up 1,001 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 2024 — all career-highs. He's a big reason why Ben Johnson's offense led the NFL in scoring.

Williams can lobby for a richer deal. He handed the Lions a 1,000-yard season and improved his numbers after producing disappointing production in 2022 and 2023. He'll be a major offseason topic for the NFC North champions.