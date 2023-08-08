Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams missed most of last season while recovering from a torn ACL, and he is now set to miss the beginning of this year as he serves a six-game suspension for gambling. Still, Lions fans can at least find some excitement about their young receiver, as he is finally set to practice Tuesday after missing multiple training camp sessions in a row, reports ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

“Dan Campbell said at his Tuesday press conference that the wideout [Jameson Williams] will be participating in the first of this week's two joint sessions with the NFC East club [New York Giants]. ”

It has thus far been a rocky start to the career of Jameson Williams that will have a second season with the Lions cut short due to suspension. The Lions undoubtedly want him out there given the weapon he projects to be for Jared Goff, but that is out of their control as of now.

Overall, the Lions shouldn't fare too poorly without him. They were one of the better offensive teams in the NFL last season and Williams was out for a majority of the season, and they figure to be an even better unit in 2023. Of course they want Williams on the field, but they shouldn't be too concerned that having him on the sidelines will be a massive detriment.

For now, it is good that Williams will be able to get some practice reps in at Tuesday's training camp session. Regardless of the time he will miss due to suspension, any reps that Williams can take at this stage of his career will be good for his development.