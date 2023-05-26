Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams admitted that he wasn’t aware of the NFL’s gambling policy after he was suspended for six games for violating it last month.

“I didn’t know things like this was coming, but I took me some time, and I just thought about the better days and moving forward,” Williams said, according to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “It’s not my last day living so I just look forward to the better days.”

Williams said he felt “sick” and “hurt” the night before the ruling came out, which allegedly blindsided the 22-year-old on the night of Apr. 20, per Woodyard.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft claims he was not aware of the policy, and was adamant that he didn’t bet on any NFL games. He was flagged for mobile betting that occurred at the Lions’ Allen Park facility.

Still, he decided not to appeal the six-game suspension, despite saying he doesn’t remember the gambling occurrence.

“I just left it alone,” Williams said. “They gave me six games and we left it at that. I just look forward to coming back Week 7, getting back with team out there and playing the game.”

He also made it clear that he wasn’t a gambler, saying “I’m a football player,” and that he doesn’t bet frequently.

“It hit me out the blue and it hit a couple other players around the league and on my team out the blue,” Williams explained. “I wasn’t aware of this situation, but as it happened, I took it on the chin.”

The Missouri native was one of multiple players who were disciplined; wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety CJ Moore were both suspended indefinitely and then released by the team following the suspensions. Receiver Stanley Berryhill was also waived by the team in May.

Jameson Williams will still be present for Lions’ OTAs, and is allowed to participate in other offseason and preseason activities. He will be eligible to return from his suspension for Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.