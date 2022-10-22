“There’s no question, DJ, we were hoping would be a big part of our offense this year and his availability hasn’t been there for us, so it’s been disappointing from that regard. But when we do get him back, we’ll be real excited to get him back in the fold,” Johnson shared.

In the three games Chark has played with Jared Goff and the Lions, he has recorded seven receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Derek Carr, Magic Johnson, Davante Adams, Raiders
JUST IN: