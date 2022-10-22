Jared Goff will be without one of his top weapons in at least the next four games after the Detroit Lions placed wideout DJ Chark on the injured reserve.

Chark has been sidelined since Week 3 as he continues to deal with a nagging ankle issue. He missed the Lions’ last two games due the injury, though it could have been more had Week 6 not bee a bye week. Unfortunately, any hope of the 26-year-old wide receiver returning soon was thrown out the window with Detroit’s latest decision, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Meanwhile, according to a separate ESPN report by Eric Woodyard, Chark has been spotted wearing a walking boot while in the Lions’ facility this week. However, the former Jacksonville Jaguars star said that the issue is not as severe as it may look with the boot before emphasizing that he’ll “definitely be back this year for sure.”

For Chark, using the walking boot is just a matter of comfort more than anything else.

Of course DJ Chark admitted the injury and being place on the IR list is “frustrating,” but Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is not losing hope and sees big things for their offseason acquisition once he plays again.