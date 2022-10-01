Lions QB Jared Goff’s offense looking anemic after latest DJ Chark update

The Detroit Lions have officially ruled out DJ Chark from their Week 4 home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks due to his ankle injury, the team announced on Saturday.

Chark entered the week dealing with the ankle ailment, which forced him to be a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell then decided to rule out Chark from the team’s scheduled practice session on Thursday, although the fifth-year wideout did make a return to practice the following day.

During a press conference on Friday, Campbell noted that the same ankle that Chark underwent season-ending surgery for last year “is a little bit sore.” The second-year Lions head coach further added that Chark “should be good,” and while the wide receiver was initially listed as questionable against the Seahawks, he will now miss the first game of his campaign.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff will now have to rely on other wideouts on the roster to rise to the occasion in Week 4. Overall, Amon-Ra St. Brown has been ruled out against the Seahawks due to an ankle injury, while Josh Reynolds is questionable for the contest as he is also nursing an ankle ailment.

In the big picture, the likes of Kalif Raymond and T.J. Hockenson could end up seeing an increase in targets from Goff in Week 4.

The Lions are looking to move back to the .500 mark in their upcoming clash with the Seahawks.