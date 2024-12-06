The Detroit Lions hosted the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 14 and the NFC North grudge match got off to a heated start as Matt LaFeur had some choice words for a fan prior to kickoff. When the action moved to the field, the two teams traded touchdowns in a high-scoring affair and an unlikely hero emerged.

Veteran wideout Tim Patrick snagged a three-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to give the Lions a 24-21 lead late in the third quarter. It was Patrick’s first touchdown since 2021, according to the NFL’s official account on X. And Goff went out of his way to give his receiver the ball to commemorate the accomplishment.

Incredibly, Patrick didn’t stop there. The eighth-year pro caught another short touchdown pass from Goff halfway through the fourth quarter to give Detroit a 31-28 lead. Patrick had gone 1,082 days without scoring a touchdown, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. On Thursday night, he grabbed two scores, racking up six receptions for 43 yards.

Lions’ WR Tim Patrick scored his first touchdown in three years on Thursday night

It’s been a long, harrowing journey back to the end zone for Patrick. After entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, the wideout caught on with the Denver Broncos. He posted back-to-back productive seasons with the team in 2020 and 2021 and appeared poised to remain a key piece of the offense for years to come.

However, a series of injuries derailed his promising career. Patrick tore his ACL prior to the 2022 season and remained sidelined all year. After working his way back, he suffered a torn Achilles during the 2023 preseason, which caused him to miss a second straight full year of football.

Patrick was determined to bounce back in 2024 but Denver was ready to move on. After attempting to trade the 31-year-old WR, the Broncos released Patrick in August.

He landed on the Lions’ practice squad before being signed to the active roster. In 12 games with Detroit, Patrick has 27 receptions for 349 and, finally, two touchdowns. He helped lead the Lions to their 12th win of the season with a 34-31 victory over the Packers in Week 14.