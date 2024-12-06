As temperatures rose before Thursday Night Football between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, head coach Matt LaFleur got into a yelling match with a Lions fan. The commotion ended with a load of players from the Packers' sideline joining the action after LaFleur gave the fan a few choice words, per Daire Carragher on X.

“Matt LaFleur just told a Lions fan on the field who was taunting in his face to ‘shut the fuck up,'” Carragher wrote. “It’s getting very very spicy before a ball has been snapped.”

Carragher also pointed out that the Lions fan who taunted LaFleur was permitted to be on the field, noting they were part of the Nation Anthem presentation.

With neither team liking each other much due to being divisional opponents, many expected this to be a heated battle. There's little doubt many expected it to be this heated, though.

Matt LeFleur, Packers fighting for top spot in NFC North

The Packers only have a few more chances to rise the NFC North standings with only four games remaining on their schedule following Week 14. Two of those four games are divisional games, making them even more important to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Going into Week 14, the Lions led the NFC North (11-1), followed by the Vikings (10-2), the Packers (9-3), and the Chicago Bears (4-8).

While not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the Bears would need just short of a miracle to make an appearance. However, the Packers are still alive in their fight to make it to the postseason for the fifth time under LeFleur.

Last year, the Packers were the youngest team to win a playoff game since the NFL-AFL merger back in 1970. With another season under their belt— and adding a rejuvenated Josh Jacobs in free agency— the Packers could be a tough team to take down this year.

It's still too early to say if this team can secure a playoff spot, but with four games remaining after Thursday Night Football, it's safe to say LaFleur has this team fired up— especially after his altercation with the fan pre-game.