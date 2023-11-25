Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is standing up for his offensive line despite being sacked five times in the last two games.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is standing beside his offensive line following a tough loss for the team against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day. Goff is sticking up for his linemen, calling them the ‘best group in the league,' per the Detroit Free Press.

Goff has been sacked five times the last two games for Detroit. The Lions' gunslinger also threw three interceptions in a victory over the Chicago Bears on November 19. But Goff is refusing to blame anyone else, especially his pass protectors, for those mistakes.

“I’m behind what I believe is the best group in the league and those guys rushed well today, they did,” Goff said following a 29-22 loss to Green Bay, per the Detroit Free Press. “They rushed well and did a good job. I don’t point at our O-line for the reason of that at all. Probably could’ve got rid of the ball quicker on some of those as well. But yeah, it’s just some days, those guys rush pretty well and they did.”

Despite the loss to the Packers, Goff had a good game throwing the football. He finished the game with 332 passing yards and two touchdowns without an interception. His 7.5 yards per completion average was the highest Goff has seen since a 41-38 win over the Chargers on November 12.

Goff is also leading the Lions in one of their greatest seasons as a franchise in recent years. The team is 8-3 on the season, with the lead in the NFC North standings. The Lions have scored the most points this season in that division, netting 294 total points through 11 games. The team's allowed 258 points.

Detroit next plays at the Saints on December 3. The Saints are 5-5 on the year.