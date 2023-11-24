Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell insisted that the team is not in panic mode after a brutal loss against the Packers.

After a hot start to the season, are the Detroit Lions coming back down to Earth? A brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers seems to indicate so. While it was a one-score game at the end, the truth is that the game was not as close than the final score indicates. It's been a worrying past few weeks for Detroit, who's looked… mortal recently.

After this loss to their division rival, are the Lions in panic mode? Well, head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think so. In his post-game press conference, Campbell reiterated that the team shouldn't be panicking now. They just need to clean some of their mistakes up and tighten up some screws, per NFL.com.

Lions' Dan Campbell: “The easy thing is to get in panic mode. I know what it looks like, and we've been good enough out there, but I'm not panicked. We got the right guys who know how to play. We're going to clean some things up, and we'll have six (games) to go when we get back. …We're going to have to fight and scratch and fight and claw for everything, man. We have to. That's the type of team we are. That's where we're at.”

Things have cooled down significantly for the Lions. The offense, which was one of the best units this season, is starting to slow down. Their protection around Jared Goff crumbled, an uncharacteristic sight for the usually stout offensive line. And their defense was unable to rattle Jordan Love, allowing him to pick apart the Detroit defense with ease. It was a rough outing for Detroit, who's shown some worrying signs over the last few weeks.

It's not going to get any easier for the Lions. Just last week, they had to stage a comeback against the Chicago Bears. Their upcoming games look tough, with two games against the Vikings coming up as well as a tilt with the Cowboys. Even their “easy” games are not that easy, as they have to take on the Saints, Bears, and Broncos. This will be Detroit's true test of their mettle. Are they Super Bowl contenders, or are they merely pretenders?